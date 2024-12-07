Business Standard
Govt to launch 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign to improve service delivery

In this campaign, over 700 district collectors will be participating and officials will be visiting tehsils and panchayat samiti headquarters

Village

The campaign will create a national movement for good governance that will inspire future generations. | Representative Photo: Shuutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

The Centre will launch "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore", a nation-wide campaign to redress public grievances and improve service delivery, during the good governance week from December 19 to 24, an official statement said on Saturday.

In this campaign, over 700 district collectors will be participating and officials will be visiting tehsils and panchayat samiti headquarters, it said.

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore is a decentralised version of special campaign 4.0 conducted in central ministries and departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) from October 2 to 31, 2024.

This is the third time that the government of India will be conducting a national campaign at the tehsil level to address public grievances and improve service delivery, the personnel ministry statement said.

 

The campaign will create a national movement for good governance that will inspire future generations, it added.

The preparatory phase of the good governance week 2024 will start from December 11-18.

MP CM Mohan Yadav performs 'Bhumi Pujan' for new industrial units in state

To launch the programme of the good governance week 2024, a portal, https://darpgapps.nic.in/GGW24, will be inaugurated on Wednesday, the statement said.

This will be a dedicated portal in which district collectors will upload progress along with the good governance practices and video clips during the preparatory and implementation phases, it added.

In the implementation phase, district collectors will also share data on the dedicated portal that will be redressed in the period of December 19-24.

A workshop on district-level innovations will be conducted under the chairmanship of district collector on December 23 in every district.

The workshop will focus on innovations aimed at digital transformation of institutions and digital empowerment of citizens, the statement said.

Topics : Good governance Good Governance Day Indian service delivery

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

