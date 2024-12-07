Business Standard
Home / India News / U'khand to impose green cess on out-of-state vehicles; EVs, bikes exempted

U'khand to impose green cess on out-of-state vehicles; EVs, bikes exempted

Two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, those registered in Uttarakhand and those engaged in essential services like ambulances and fire brigades will be exempted

Toll

Three-wheelers will be charged Rs 20, four-wheelers Rs 40, medium vehicles Rs 60 and heavy vehicles Rs 80. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government will soon impose a green cess on out-of-state vehicles, an official said on Saturday.

The amount ranges from Rs 20 to Rs 80 and will apply to commercial and private vehicles alike, he said.

Two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, those registered in Uttarakhand and those engaged in essential services like ambulances and fire brigades will be exempted, the official said.

The tendering process for implementing the cess levying system has been initiated, Joint Commissioner (Transport) Sanat Kumar Singh said.

"Our target is to operationalise the system by the end of December," he said.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras will identify vehicles registered outside Uttarakhand and the amount will be deducted directly from the FASTag wallet of the vehicle owners, the official said.

 

Three-wheelers will be charged Rs 20, four-wheelers Rs 40, medium vehicles Rs 60 and heavy vehicles Rs 80, the Joint Commissioner said.

The cess will be charged based on single-day entries but vehicle owners will also have the choice of paying higher rates for extended validity passes such as 20 times the daily rate for a quarterly pass and 60 times for an annual pass, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Rock bolt tech speeds active landslide treatment in Uttarakhand hill zones

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Rishikesh in list of 40 major global tourist spots, CM expresses gratitude

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

CM Dhami inaugurates 168 crib centres for construction workers' children

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar Singh,Dhami,Uttarakhand CM

CM Dhami thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for Rs 139 cr disaster relief

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Uttarakhand bypoll: 57.64% turnout in Kedarnath, 8.8% drop from last poll

Topics : Uttarakhand Electric Vehicles bikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon