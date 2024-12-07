Business Standard
Home / India News / MP CM Mohan Yadav performs 'Bhumi Pujan' for new industrial units in state

MP CM Mohan Yadav performs 'Bhumi Pujan' for new industrial units in state

CM Yadav also distributed land allotment letters to representatives of 20 industrial units in the renewable energy sector and extended his congratulations

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

He added that each industrial unit in the renewable energy sector would invest over Rs 2,000 crores in the Mohasa industrial area. | File Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the Bhoomi Pujan for new power and renewable energy units in the Mohasa-Babai area of Narmadapuram district on Saturday.

He said that the region has received a massive success in efforts for industrial development.

CM Yadav also distributed land allotment letters to representatives of 20 industrial units in the renewable energy sector and extended his congratulations.

"Industrial Area Mohasa will become the center of development of the entire Narmadapuram region. This area of Satpura is making history today. Through the efforts of the state government, Narmadapuram has received tremendous success in industrial development. The land of Mohasa Babai Solar Energy Park has expanded from 227 to 884 acres, and land allotment letters have been distributed for 20 industrial units," Yadav said.

 

He added that each industrial unit in the renewable energy sector would invest over Rs 2,000 crores in the Mohasa industrial area, creating employment opportunities in Sohagpur, Itarsi, Seoni Malwa, Pipariya, and Pachmarhi. He emphasized that this development would reduce migration for jobs.

"Narmadapuram is the most suitable place for industrial development, with facilities like forest wealth, land wealth, better road connectivity and rail connectivity," he noted.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Work for making India a developed nation by 2047, PM Modi tells BAPS volunteers

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Govt in no mood for talks, will march towards Delhi on Sunday: Pandher

Pollution, Air pollution

After brief respite, Delhi's air quality slips back to 'poor' with 233 AQI

Modi, Narendra Modi

Mumbai Police receives message threatening attempt on PM Modi's life

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Wayanad landslides: SDMA figures of relief funds inaccurate, says Kerala HC

The Chief Minister highlighted that Narmadapuram had achieved unparalleled success in industrial development within a short timeframe. "To make the state an industrial hub and create employment opportunities, the sixth edition of Regional Industry Conclave after Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa is now being held in Narmadapuram. But in all these efforts of industrial development, Narmadapuram has got the most success in a short time. We have decided to give the investors the direct benefit of the specialty of Industrial Park Mohasa and the financial grant given by the Central Government and land has been made available at very low rates," he said.

Public Works Department Minister and Narmadapuram district in-charge, Rakesh Singh, praised CM Yadav's efforts, saying that his visionary approach was transforming the region.

Singh highlighted that investments worth thousands of crores of rupees would not only provide employment to Narmadapuram's youth but also position the region on the global map for industrial development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh receives investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore in UK

Mohan Yadav, Robin Clark

India a very important business partner: UK Warwick Group Dean Robin Clark

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Mohan Yadav engages in meetings with prominent UK industrialists

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

We want partnerships, not just investments: MP CM Yadav on UK-Germany visit

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Trump, Kamala Harris were dependent on India for win: CM Mohan Yadav

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Industrial policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon