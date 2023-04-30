close

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

NHAI is developing world-class Wayside Amenities at more than 600 locations along the National Highways, said the the Minister for Road Transport and Highways in a statement

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways which will include setting up helipads and drone landing facilities. 

As per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, these facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation.

Apart from basic facilities like good toilets, parking and restaurants; the WSAs will also have dormitories for truck drivers, electric vehicles charging, trauma centres among others, he said.

There will also be retail outlets for promoting handicrafts and locally-manufactured products, the minister said, adding some of the WSAs will also have helipads and drone landing facilities to deal with medical emergencies like road accidents and organ transplantation.
Gadkari further said, “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs".

He added that logistics cost in India is higher at 13-14 per cent of GDP compared to 8-9 per cent in other developed economies, such as the US.

“Higher logistics cost reduces the competitiveness of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Reducing logistics costs to 9 per cent of GDP is at the top of the government's agenda," the minister emphasised.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Highways Ministry of Road Transport and Highways BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

