Govt to train artisans, weavers to sell products on e-commerce platforms

The government will launch an outreach programme this year to train artisans, weavers and jewellery manufacturers to help them list their products on e-commerce platforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Weavers have been expecting relief similar to that for migrant workers

Weavers

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
The government will launch an outreach programme this year to train artisans, weavers and jewellery manufacturers to help them list their products on e-commerce platforms and tap export opportunities, a top official said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the "huge export potential" of the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery and over-the-counter products, Director General Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said an outreach programme will be rolled out this year to impart training on how to onboard e-commerce platforms and display and market products.

"We are going to launch a huge outreach programme where we will train our artisans, weavers, jewellery manufacturers, to onboard e-commerce platforms and export their products directly from there, without being dependent on anyone else," Sarangi said at an event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : E-commerce firms local artisans Weavers

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

