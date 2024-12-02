Business Standard
Home / India News / Make tax collection less intrusive: Prez Murmu tells IRS trainees

The President told the trainee officers that to fulfil their role as administrators, they need to develop systems and processes that are transparent and ensure accountability

She said that IRS officers are a very important link between the government of India, business and tax administrations of various states. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said efforts should be made to make tax collection less intrusive and underlined the need for greater use of technology in the process.

Addressing trainee officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the President said the responsibility of bringing new ideas and solutions in the field of tax administration lies with the young officers.

Taxation is not only a means of increasing the country's revenue but is also important for social, economic and political development. The tax paid by the citizens of the country is used for the development of the country and its people, Murmu said.

 

She told the trainee officers that if they do their work with dedication and devotion, then they will be able to make a great contribution to the development of the country, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"In this new and dynamic era, efforts should be made to make less intrusive and more use of technology in tax collection," the statement quoted Murmu as saying.

The IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) connects "our economy through a uniform tax system and shared administrative values", she said.

This service promotes uniformity in the tax administration of the country, she said.

The IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) enables the country to utilise resources for economic development and building of infrastructure, running socio-economic schemes, providing education and health services, etc. This underlines the important role of IRS officers in nation-building, she added.

The President told the trainee officers that to fulfil their role as administrators, they need to develop systems and processes that are transparent and ensure accountability.

IRS officers are a very important link between the government of India, business and tax administrations of various states, she said.

In the changing socio-economic scenario across the world, Murmu said, the agenda of national interest is determined largely by international economic cooperation.

IRS officers are the guardians of the country's economic boundaries and would always have to work with honesty and dedication, she said.

