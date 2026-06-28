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'Grateful': PM Modi thanks citizens for supporting call for austerity push

PM Modi highlights India's self-reliance push, citing the made-in-India C-295 aircraft, indigenous cruise missile test and locally built naval warships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had deliberately kept three-year-old Mann Ki Baat away from politics File photo: PTI

“In other words, from the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant,” PM Modi said (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted several milestones achieved by the country to become self-reliant as he cited the maiden flight of the made-in-India C-295 aircraft and the successful test of the indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile. 
In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi noted that in June itself, the country has achieved a major success in the aviation sector. 
Noting that the C-295 aircraft has been made in India, he said, “As many as 40 such aircraft are being built right here in India and this is giving new strength to MSMEs and the aerospace sector”. 
 
“Recently, I got the opportunity to participate in a Navy-related programme in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Shanshak and INS Agrya were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. From the design to manufacturing of these ships, everything is indigenous,” he added.  
He added that in June, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested an indigenously built Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile . 

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“In other words, from the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant,” he said.  
Modi thanked citizens for heeding to his appeal to avoid buying gold for some time, holidaying abroad and opting for car pool in view of the West Asia situation. “I am grateful to every citizen of the country; not only have they supported my appeal, they are also actively cooperating in every way.”  
He also spoke about the superstition surrounding the Hargila bird in Assam, which plays a vital role in keeping nature clean. 
He added that young people are now pursuing sports as a career and shared that a special initiative called ‘Nagaland Baby League’ for football was launched.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Make in India

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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