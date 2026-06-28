Delhi sizzles as feels-like temperature nears 50°C, monsoon advances north

Delhi residents woke up to a hot and humid morning on Sunday as the city witnessed a “feels-like” temperature of nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of thundery development during the afternoon and evening.

Delhi weather

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, maximum temperatures are expected to settle between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 40 kmph, are likely during the day. While widespread rainfall is not expected, isolated thunderstorm activity could bring brief relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

Humidity continues to keep discomfort levels elevated in the national capital. According to the IMD, the heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, touched 48.4 degrees Celsius and is expected to remain significantly above the actual air temperature during the afternoon hours. The IMD has also warned of heatwave conditions in some areas of Delhi on June 28.

Monsoon continues to advance

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of northwest and central India over the next three to four days.

The weather agency has forecast widespread rainfall activity across large parts of the country, with particularly intense spells expected over the Northeast, eastern India, the western coast, and parts of central India.

Northeast to get heavy rainfall

Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on June 28 and 29. Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain during the next few days.

In eastern India, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to experience widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha through early July.

The IMD has also forecast moderate to intense lightning activity over West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next two days.

Along the west coast, Goa is likely to receive widespread rainfall till July 3, with isolated heavy rain spells. Maharashtra and Gujarat are also expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated locations during the forecast period.

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, is likely to see fairly widespread rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

In southern India, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers likely at isolated locations.

Thunderstorms and strong winds across several regions

Thunderstorm activity is expected across several regions, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Lakshadweep and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely, while isolated areas in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may witness stronger winds of up to 60 kmph.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall. Weather officials have issued warnings for fishermen, urging them not to venture into the sea.

Heatwave persists in parts of India

Despite the advancing monsoon, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 28. Severe heatwave conditions are expected at some places in Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest and central India during the next few days. However, a gradual decline is expected thereafter.