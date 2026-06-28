Seychelles, India seek a world where development is more inclusive: PM Modi
Addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to climate justice, inclusive development and deeper bilateral ties
Press Trust of India
Listen to This Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Seychelles occupies a special place in India's vision for the Indian Ocean, describing the island nation as a key partner in advancing regional cooperation and inclusive development.
"The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us," Modi said in his address to the National Assembly of Seychelles.
"Climate action must be guided by fairness, responsibility and equity. This is the essence of climate justice," the Prime Minister said.
"Seychelles and India both seek a world where development is more inclusive," Modi said.
"Those who have contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences," the Prime Minister said. "India will remain your trusted partner."
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 4:56 PM IST