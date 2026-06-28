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India's achievements fill citizens with pride: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

The Prime Minister highlighted the successful flight of the first made-in-India C-295 aircraft, a DRDO missile test and new naval inductions as key achievements in June

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Noting that India attained achievements concerning security and self-reliance in June that will fill every citizen with pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the maiden successful flight of the first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft and DRDO successfully testing the indigenous 'Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile'.

In his monthly 'Mann ki baat' programme, PM Modi said also referred to the induction of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray in the Indian Navy earlier this month.

"Half of the year 2026 is drawing to a close. Over these six months, we have discussed numerous achievements of our countrymen in Mann Ki Baat. In June as well, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country's security and self-reliance," he said.

 

"Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a Navy-related event in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, & INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. Everything - from the design to the manufacturing of these ships - is indigenous," he added.

He said the country also achieved a major success in the aviation sector in June.

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"The C-295 aircraft is 'Made in India'; C-295 aircraft has completed its maiden flight and 40 such aircrafts are being manufactured right here in India. This is providing new momentum to the MSME and aerospace sectors, raising employment opportunities, and strengthening the resolve for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"This month, the DRDO also successfully tested an indigenous 'Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile'. It was developed jointly by DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners; in other words, from the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant," he added.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on June 15, 2026.

All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the Nodal Laboratory. The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Made in India

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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