NIA conducts raids across Punjab in terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at four locations in Punjab on Friday as part of its probe in a terror-conspiracy case involving designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation associated with him. NIA teams swooped down at one location in Moga, two locations in Bathinda and one location in Mohali, at premises connected with suspects in the case, an official statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The searches led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are under examination, it added. The case relates to a conspiracy allegedly hatched by Pannun with other members of the SFJ, the statement issued by the NIA said.

"The NIA on Friday conducted searches at four locations across Punjab in a case related to the promotion of terror-related activities and violence by SFJ leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun," it added.

The agency had registered the case against Pannun and the SFJ on November 17, 2023, for issuing video messages threatening Air India passengers.

Pannun, the self-proclaimed general counsel of "unlawful association" SFJ, had released the video messages on social media platforms on November 4 last year.

He had asked Sikhs not to travel on Air India planes on and after November 19 last year, claiming that there was a threat to their lives if they opted for the airline. The listed terrorist had also threatened that Air India would not be allowed to operate globally.

Following this, a high alert was issued and investigations were launched by security forces in Canada, India and certain other countries where Air India flies, according to the NIA.

Pannun has been under the NIA's lens since 2019, when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against him.

He was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" on November 29, 2022.