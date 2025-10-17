Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused band members remanded to judical custody

Zubeen Garg

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Two band members of Zubeen Garg Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were remanded to judicial custody on Friday, after their 14 days of police remand ended in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.

The duo was brought to court and later taken away in separate police vans, after the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded them to judicial custody.

Authorities are tight-lipped about the prison where they will be lodged, following violence outside the Baksa District Jail where the five other accused in the case were taken on Wednesday, after they were remanded to judicial custody.

Both Goswami and Mahanta were arrested on October 3 after several days of interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and remanded to 14 days' police custody.

 

Altogether, seven persons have been arrested by the SIT since October 1 in the case, and all have been remanded to judicial custody.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Police Singapore

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

