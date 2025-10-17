Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
208 Naxals surrender in Dandakaranya; North Bastar now free from red terror

208 Naxals surrender in Dandakaranya; North Bastar now free from red terror

With this, officials said, most of Abujhmad has been freed from Naxal influence, bringing an end to the decades-long Red terror in North Bastar

During the operation, the Maoists surrendered 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 SLR rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, 11 BGL launchers | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

In a landmark development in Chhattisgarh's long battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), 208 Naxalites laid down their arms and opted for rehabilitation on Friday, marking a major step toward restoring peace in the Dandakaranya region.

With this, officials said, most of Abujhmad has been freed from Naxal influence, bringing an end to the decades-long Red terror in North Bastar.

"Only South Bastar now remains affected," the top government officials said.

According to officials, the surrendered group includes 110 women and 98 men, representing various ranks of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation. Among them are one Central Committee Member (CCM), four Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) members, one Regional Committee Member, 21 Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), 61 Area Committee Members (ACMs), 98 Party Members, and 22 PLGA/RPC/other cadres.

 

During the operation, the Maoists surrendered 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 SLR rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, 11 BGL launchers, 41 twelve-bore or single-shot guns, and one pistol.

Officials hailed the surrender as one of the most significant breakthroughs in recent years, saying it underscores the growing success of the government's Naxal Eradication and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which combines development, dialogue, and trust-building measures to encourage militants to return to the mainstream.

This large-scale surrender is expected to accelerate peace and development efforts in the region and further weaken the Maoist network in the Bastar division, once considered the stronghold of Left Wing Extremism in India.

Among the top Maoist leaders who surrendered were Rupesh alias Satish (Central Committee Member), Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi (DKSZC Member), Ranita (DKSZC Member), Raju Salam (DKSZC Member), Dhannu Vetti alias Santu (DKSZC Member), and Ratan Elam (Regional Committee Member).

Officials said the mass surrender represents a decisive step towards lasting peace and inclusive development in Bastar and the broader Dandakaranya region, once considered the epicenter of Naxalism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

