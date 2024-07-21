Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat CM Patel allocates Rs 100 crore for road repairs post-monsoon

To address this, CM Patel has adopted a proactive approach by allocating funds in advance, enabling municipalities to begin planning and repair work promptly

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Guru Ashram at Bagdana in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday announced the allocation of Rs 100 crore for resurfacing and repairing urban roads damaged during the monsoon.
This funding aims to improve road safety, enhance road quality, and elevate the Ease of Living for urban residents. Heavy monsoon rains often cause significant damage to city and town roads.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To address this, CM Patel has adopted a proactive approach by allocating funds in advance, enabling municipalities to begin planning and repair work promptly.
These funds are allocated from 'Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to commemorate the state's golden jubilee. For the year 2024-25, a provision of Rs 400 crore has been made under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana.
Chief Minister has approved a total allocation of Rs 100 crore for road repair across 157 municipalities, based on their category, to ensure prompt action after the monsoon and provide citizens with improved roads quickly.
Specifically, 22 municipalities in Category 'A' will receive Rs 1 crore each, 30 municipalities in Category 'B' will receive Rs 80 lakh each, 60 municipalities in Category 'C' will receive Rs 60 lakh each, and 45 municipalities in Category 'D' will receive Rs 40 lakh each for road repairs and related work.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race

Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur weaves its way into the Paris Olympics legacy

More than 4,500 Indian students return from violence-hit Bangladesh

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored SIT probe into electoral bonds on Monday

600 PUC centres in Delhi shut due to AAP govt's internal churn: Congress

Under Mukhyamantri Shahri Sadak Yojana, the state government has allocated a total grant of Rs 810.95 crore for road repairs and facilities to municipalities until 2023-24.
On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Guru Ashram at Bagdana in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Sunday.
The devotees warmly welcomed the minister with chants of 'Bapa Sitaram.' Patel worshipped with children at Santshri Bajrangdas Bapa's throne, visited Bajrangdas Bapa's tomb, and later offered prayers at both the Dhyan Temple and the Main Temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gujarat reports 13 new suspected Chandipura virus cases, 5 fatalities

Gujarat CM Patel visits Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project to take stock

IMD issues red alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa brace for torrential rains

Gujarat CM approves Rs 1740 cr for road infra in industrial & quarry areas

Gujarat to launch 'Cooperation Among Cooperatives' across all districts

Topics : Gujarat Monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon