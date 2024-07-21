Gujarat CM Patel allocates Rs 100 crore for road repairs post-monsoon

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Guru Ashram at Bagdana in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday announced the allocation of Rs 100 crore for resurfacing and repairing urban roads damaged during the monsoon. This funding aims to improve road safety, enhance road quality, and elevate the Ease of Living for urban residents. Heavy monsoon rains often cause significant damage to city and town roads. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp To address this, CM Patel has adopted a proactive approach by allocating funds in advance, enabling municipalities to begin planning and repair work promptly. These funds are allocated from 'Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to commemorate the state's golden jubilee. For the year 2024-25, a provision of Rs 400 crore has been made under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana.

Chief Minister has approved a total allocation of Rs 100 crore for road repair across 157 municipalities, based on their category, to ensure prompt action after the monsoon and provide citizens with improved roads quickly.

Specifically, 22 municipalities in Category 'A' will receive Rs 1 crore each, 30 municipalities in Category 'B' will receive Rs 80 lakh each, 60 municipalities in Category 'C' will receive Rs 60 lakh each, and 45 municipalities in Category 'D' will receive Rs 40 lakh each for road repairs and related work.

Under Mukhyamantri Shahri Sadak Yojana, the state government has allocated a total grant of Rs 810.95 crore for road repairs and facilities to municipalities until 2023-24.

The devotees warmly welcomed the minister with chants of 'Bapa Sitaram.' Patel worshipped with children at Santshri Bajrangdas Bapa's throne, visited Bajrangdas Bapa's tomb, and later offered prayers at both the Dhyan Temple and the Main Temple.