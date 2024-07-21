Guru Purnima 2024: History, significance, rituals, wishes, and more

Guru Purnima is a very auspicious religious celebration which is observed to honour the academic and spiritual gurus. This festival is celebrated to recognise Gautam Buddha's first sermon to the first five disciples in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the Jains and Hindus started observing this to pay respect to their teachers.
Guru Purnima 2024: Date and Timings
Guru Purnima will be observed on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The celebration will commence at 5.57 am and will conclude on the same day. The Purnima tithi, i.e., full moon period, will start at 6 pm on July 20 and will end at 3.47 on July 21.
Guru Purnima 2024: History
The festival of Guru Purnima is related to the birth of a well-known sage, the son of Sage Parashar. The divine child is thought to have extensive knowledge of the past, present, and future. It recognised the importance of preserving and disseminating spiritual and religious knowledge and diligently edited the Vedas into four parts.
The ancient Guru is known as Vyas who honours the day, also known as Vyas Purnima. Guru Purnima serves as a reminder of the eternal value of education and study, as the esteemed Gurus who freely share their expertise with the world.
Guru Purnima 2024: Significance
According to Guru Purnima tradition, teachers elevate the level of their students to the next level and eliminate the ignorance of their lives. It is a celebration of wisdom and information that teaches the possession and sharing promoting the exchange of knowledge as the sole means of achieving transcendence.
Guru Purnima is an excellent occasion honouring your instructors. Teachers in our lives could be anyone from a range of products like our parents to our academic mentors or even older siblings.
More From This Section
Guru Purnima 2024: Rituals
Hindus celebrate this auspicious occasion by chanting mantras to honour the Maha Guru and seeking his blessings. Devotional songs and hymns are recited throughout the day, and the Guru Gita, a sacred scripture, is read. Offerings of flowers, gifts and 'prasad', which is also known as Charanamritha.
Sandalwood pujas are also being performed in the ashrams, which are believed to be dedicated to Save Ved Vyasa. On this day, many people visit spiritual teachers, renewing their commitment to their spiritual journey and pathways.
Guru Purnima 2024: 20 Best Wishes
Here are 20 best wishes and messages to share on Guru Purnima 2024:
- On this sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, I bow to the divine teacher in you. May your wisdom guide me on the right path.
- Happy Guru Purnima! Your teachings have always lit up my path. Thank you for your endless guidance.
- May the light of the guru's wisdom shine upon you always. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Wishing you a blessed Guru Purnima! Thank you for being a beacon of light in my life.
- On this Guru Purnima, let’s honour the teachers who have guided us to success. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Guru is the creator, the preserver, and the destroyer. Reverence to the true guru. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Happy Guru Purnima! Your lessons have enlightened my mind and enriched my soul.
- May the wisdom and blessings of the guru be with you always. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Guru Purnima is a reminder to thank all the teachers in our lives. Happy Guru Purnima!
- To the guru who showed me the right path, happy Guru Purnima! Your wisdom is a guiding light in my life.
- May Guru's blessings always shower on you. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Guru Purnima.
- On this Guru Purnima, let’s take a moment to honour and appreciate our teachers. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Your guidance and wisdom have transformed my life. Happy Guru Purnima!
- May the blessings of the guru bring light, love, and prosperity into your life. Happy Guru Purnima!
- A guru is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Guru Purnima!
- To the world’s best guru, Happy Guru Purnima! Your teachings have made me who I am today.
- Happy Guru Purnima! May you continue to shine brightly and guide others on their journey.
- Your wisdom has inspired me and your compassion has touched my heart. Happy Guru Purnima!
- On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I express my gratitude to the guru who has been a source of inspiration.
- May the divine wisdom of the guru guide you towards the path of success and happiness. Happy Guru Purnima!