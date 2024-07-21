Guru Purnima 2024: History, significance, rituals, wishes, and more

Guru Purnima is a very auspicious religious celebration which is observed to honour the academic and spiritual gurus. This festival is celebrated to recognise Gautam Buddha's first sermon to the first five disciples in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the Jains and Hindus started observing this to pay respect to their teachers. Guru Purnima 2024: Date and Timings Guru Purnima will be observed on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The celebration will commence at 5.57 am and will conclude on the same day. The Purnima tithi, i.e., full moon period, will start at 6 pm on July 20 and will end at 3.47 on July 21. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Guru Purnima 2024: History

The festival of Guru Purnima is related to the birth of a well-known sage, the son of Sage Parashar. The divine child is thought to have extensive knowledge of the past, present, and future. It recognised the importance of preserving and disseminating spiritual and religious knowledge and diligently edited the Vedas into four parts.

The ancient Guru is known as Vyas who honours the day, also known as Vyas Purnima. Guru Purnima serves as a reminder of the eternal value of education and study, as the esteemed Gurus who freely share their expertise with the world.

Guru Purnima 2024: Significance

According to Guru Purnima tradition, teachers elevate the level of their students to the next level and eliminate the ignorance of their lives. It is a celebration of wisdom and information that teaches the possession and sharing promoting the exchange of knowledge as the sole means of achieving transcendence.

Guru Purnima is an excellent occasion honouring your instructors. Teachers in our lives could be anyone from a range of products like our parents to our academic mentors or even older siblings.

Guru Purnima 2024: Rituals

Hindus celebrate this auspicious occasion by chanting mantras to honour the Maha Guru and seeking his blessings. Devotional songs and hymns are recited throughout the day, and the Guru Gita, a sacred scripture, is read. Offerings of flowers, gifts and 'prasad', which is also known as Charanamritha.

Sandalwood pujas are also being performed in the ashrams, which are believed to be dedicated to Save Ved Vyasa. On this day, many people visit spiritual teachers, renewing their commitment to their spiritual journey and pathways.

Guru Purnima 2024: 20 Best Wishes

