Gurugram biker hit-and-run case: What happened on Golf Course Road?

Gurugram Police has arrested Kalyan Bainsla, accused of allegedly ramming his car into biker Sia on Golf Course Road on Sunday (September 13), and added an attempt-to-murder charge to the case. Bainsla was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan on Tuesday and will soon be brought to Gurugram.

The police invoked Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with attempt to murder and carries imprisonment of up to 10 years, reported PTI. The case was initially registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS after the police took suo motu cognisance of a video of the incident circulating on social media. The arrest came shortly after a team led by Sector 56 Station House Officer (SHO) visited Sia's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, to record her detailed statement. The police subsequently incorporated the stringent new sections into the previously registered FIR.

What happened on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road?

The case relates to an incident on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday morning, when biker Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia, was riding with fellow bikers. She was injured after Bainsla, who was driving a four-wheeler, allegedly rammed into her bike. The FIR was registered at the Sector 56 Police Station after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video of the incident circulating on social media on September 14.

Sia had alleged that the car aggressively pursued her, made threatening hand gestures and deliberately collided with her two-wheeler before fleeing the scene. She alleged that the car driver cut across lanes and rammed into her bike after she tried to maintain distance and avoid any reckless move by the vehicle.

Recounting her ordeal, Sia on Tuesday alleged that the occupants of the car that knocked down her two-wheeler appeared intoxicated, aggressively chased her and deliberately rammed into her vehicle. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Sia described the terror she experienced as a lone woman rider and questioned the safety of female commuters on the arterial roads of the National Capital Region (NCR). She further said she would pursue the case to its logical conclusion and demanded exemplary punishment to deter road rage and harassment against women commuters.

"It was truly shocking; I was riding calmly in the third lane, having slowed down due to the traffic, when he hit me. I fell off. I was completely disoriented and unaware of what had happened to me. When my fellow rider tried to stop him, telling him to halt because it was his fault, he kept insisting that it was not his fault and that it was my fault. He didn't stop; instead, he jumped the red light, took a left turn, and fled the scene," she said, reported ANI.

What did Bainsla say?

Meanwhile, Bainsla admitted that the accident was his fault but denied deliberately hitting Sia, saying he "lost control near a U-turn".

"About 20 to 22 motorcyclists sped past me. I didn't realise a young woman was riding one of the bikes; I had simply asked her and the young man accompanying her to slow down. I did not hit them intentionally," he said, reported PTI. "She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.

Bainsla, a gym owner who describes himself as an international kabaddi player, said he fled the spot because he feared that the group of bikers would beat him and his family. He has also deactivated his Instagram account following the controversy.