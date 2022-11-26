Gurugram civic body to take action against illegal street vendors

In a bid to remove encroachments on city roads by illegal street vendors, the Municipal Corporation of (MCG) will soon conduct a massive drive against hawkers operating outside the designated vending zones.

According to the MCG officials, a 20-member team has been formed headed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijaypal Yadav, to shift registered operating in unauthorised areas to the designated vending sites.

Carts of vendors who have not registered with MCG will be confiscated, officials said.

"A total of 10,000 have registered with the corporation, which has set up 273 designated street vending zones with a capacity to accommodate around 4,500 vendors. Around 40 per cent of carts have been shifted to concerned vending zones of the MCG," Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, MCG commissioner, said.

"It came to our knowledge that the cart operators have taken the licence of mobile carts but they are illegally stationed in the authorised vending zones so, the concerned officials will take care of such discrepancies," he said.

Currently, thousands of illegal can be seen in Sector-43, behind Sector-42 Rapid metro station, Sector-15 market, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram Road, Sector-14, Bus Stand Road, Sector-12, Sushant Lok, Udyog Vihar and many other areas.

"For the drive, the MCG has asked the police to assist the team. Multiple street vendors have illegally encroached upon public places. The MCG team will shift them to the designated sites so that the problem is resolved," Ahuja said.

