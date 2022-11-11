JUST IN
Domestic airlines industry may see up to Rs 17,000 cr loss in FY23: Report
Signature Global launches second phase of premium projects in Gurugram
Kalrock investor's raid unlikely to impact Jet's resolution plan: Sources
NFRA issues inspection guidelines to improve quality control at audit firms
DCX Systems soars 48% on debut, shares worth Rs 1,090 crore change hands
Irdai boss signals faster regulatory reforms to boost insurance penetration
Hindalco Q2 profit falls 36% on high energy costs, lower aluminium prices
Ola shuts in-car infotainment service launched in 2016 as global first
Billionaire Hinduja brothers end family feud on pact signed in 2014
Strong SUV sales bump up M&M's Q2 net by 46% YoY to Rs 2,090 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Kalrock investor's raid unlikely to impact Jet's resolution plan: Sources
Domestic airlines industry may see up to Rs 17,000 cr loss in FY23: Report
Business Standard

Signature Global launches second phase of premium projects in Gurugram

The realtor will deliver the remaining 50 per cent of the units to customers in the second phase of the projects

Topics
Signature Global | Gurugram | Real Estate

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there

Real estate firm Signature Global launched the second phase of its two luxurious independent floors projects on Friday.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Signature Global

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.