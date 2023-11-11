Former Delhi Dy CM Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, currently in Tihar jail, met his ailing wife on Saturday after permission from a city court.

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Accompanied by police personnel, Sisodia reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am and returned to the jail after the meeting time lapsed.

During the brief time Sisodia spent with his wife, the AAP leader lighted diyas in his house on 'Choti Diwali'. He did not interact with mediapersons who were gathered outside his residence.

Sharing a photo of Sisodia hugging his wife as he was leaving his house to return to jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This picture is very painful."



"Is it right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country?" Kejriwal wrote on X.

In June too Sisodia was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Also Read PubG love story: Seema Haider, partner being questioned by UP police State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI Delhi Excise Policy: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy scam: SC rejects bail pleas of ex-Dy CM Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife AIIMS Delhi takes measures on taxis overcharging patients for short trips Over 2.2 mn 'diyas' light up Ayodhya as Deepotsav sets world record J-K's Kishtwar to soon emerge as north India's power hub: Jitendra Singh Tribal activists threaten self-immolation if Sarna is not declared religion Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality 'moderate'