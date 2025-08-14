Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes to celebrate 79th Independence Day

Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes to celebrate 79th Independence Day

India's 79th Independence Day will be celebrated on Friday, Aug 15, 2025. PM Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech at 7:30 am at the Red Fort in New Delhi with heartfelt wishes and greetings

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

On Friday, August 15, 2025, India will commemorate its 79th Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, the nation gained independence from colonial authority, marking the beginning of India's development into a sovereign democracy. At 7:30 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Independence Day. 
 
Major channels will stream the ceremony live. These are some sincere greetings on India's 2025 Independence Day. On this unique occasion, these Happy Independence Day 2025 greetings express pride, solidarity, and optimism for India's future.

Happy 79th Independence Day: Wishes and greetings 

Happy Independence Day! Let's honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and build a stronger India.
 
Freedom is our pride; let's cherish it this Independence Day 2025!
Wishing every Indian a joyous 79th Independence Day filled with unity and progress.

Salute to our brave hearts. Happy Independence Day 2025!
May India prosper and shine. Happy Independence Day!
Freedom is our birthright; let's cherish it. Happy Independence Day 2025!
Let's build a future worthy of our past. Happy Independence Day!
Proud to be Indian, today and always. Happy Independence Day 2025!
Salute to the heroes who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day 2025!
May India shine brighter this Independence Day with peace and prosperity.
Celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity on this Independence Day 2025!
Let's pledge to make India stronger and prouder. Happy Independence Day!
Freedom is our legacy; let's protect it. Happy Independence Day 2025!
Wishing you a vibrant Independence Day filled with patriotic zeal!
To a nation of dreams and diversity, Happy Independence Day 2025!
Let's unite to make India soar higher. Happy 79th Independence Day!
Honouring our past, shaping our future. Happy Independence Day 2025!
May our tricolor fly high with pride. Happy Independence Day!
Celebrate the joy of freedom this Independence Day 2025!
Let's renew our commitment to India's growth. Happy Independence Day!
Freedom fighters' sacrifices inspire us. Happy Independence Day 2025!
Wishing peace, progress, and pride on this Independence Day!
Let's make India a beacon of hope. Happy Independence Day 2025!
Unity in diversity is our strength. Happy 79th Independence Day!
Wishing every Indian a day full of pride and joy. Happy Independence Day!
Let's honor our freedom with responsibility. Happy Independence Day 2025!
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

