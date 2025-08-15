Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This Independence Day, free yourself of stress with these simple techniques

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, it’s also an opportunity to embrace freedom of a different kind — freedom for the mind. Stress, anxiety, and daily pressures can weigh one down. But by drawing inspiration from India’s ancient meditation and breathing traditions, simple daily practices can help you reduce stress, enhance immunity, and feel truly liberated from mental clutter.

Breathing exercises to calm the mind quickly

Pranayama, the ancient practice of controlled breathing, is one of the most effective ways to manage stress. Techniques like 4-7-8 breathing, which includes inhaling for 4 seconds, holding the breath for 7, and exhaling for 8, trigger the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation.
 
 
Alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) balances the body’s energy and helps soothe anxiety. According to Dr Gorav Gupta, senior psychiatrist and chief executive officer of Tulasi Healthcare, New Delhi, such controlled and deep breathing techniques not only lower cortisol levels but also improve focus and emotional regulation.

Meditation to reduce stress

Experts stress that meditation is more than a trend; it is a proven tool for mental wellness. Mindfulness and concentration practices can lower stress hormones, improve sleep, and increase resilience.
 
Dr Mrinmay Kumar Das, principal consultant, Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, highlighted that repeating intentional phrases, positive affirmations or focusing on your breath can retrain the brain to respond calmly to challenges.

Stress-relief practices boost immunity: Experts

According to experts, chronic stress suppresses immune function, increasing vulnerability to illnesses.
 
Breathing exercises and mindfulness reduce stress hormones, improving circulation and lung function. This strengthens the immune system, making your body more resilient to both mental and physical health challenges.

How to start practising calmness techniques?

  • Find a quiet spot – Sit comfortably, spine straight, where you won’t be disturbed.
  • Try 4-7-8 breathing – Inhale 4 seconds, hold 7 seconds, exhale 8 seconds; repeat 5 cycles.
  • Alternate nostril breathing – Inhale through one nostril, exhale through the other; switch sides.
  • Add mindfulness meditation – Focus on your breath for 5 minutes, gently returning attention when your mind wanders.
  • Use positive affirmations – Phrases like “I am calm", "I am in control” can reinforce mental resilience.
Consistency is key. Even 10 minutes a day can reduce anxiety, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

