Harinath Mishra appointed secretary of security in Cabinet Secretariat

Mishra, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Kerala cadre, is currently serving as Special Director General in the Intelligence Bureau

Parliament, New Parliament

The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group. | File Photo

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Senior IPS officer Harinath Mishra was on Friday appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel. 
Mishra, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Kerala cadre, is currently serving as Special Director General in the Intelligence Bureau. 
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Mishra's appointment as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat succeeding Swagat Das, who will superannuate on Saturday, the order said. 
The secretary (security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. 
 
In another order, the Ministry of Personnel said the ACC has approved curtailment of the term of re-employment of Dharmendra Sharma as Director General, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, "with immediate effect on the request of Election Commission of India". 
Sharma is a 1988 batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. 

The ACC has also approved repatriation of Shantmanu, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, to his parent cadre on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs. 
Shantmanu is a 1991 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre. 

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

