West Bengal school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday night arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra for his alleged involvement in the illegal appointments made in different state-run and aided schools in West Bengal, an official said.

Bhadra, popular as 'Kalighat er Kaku' (Uncle from Kalighat), was arrested following a 12-hour-long grilling by ED officials at the agency's city office in connection with their ongoing investigation into the scam.

"He did not cooperate with our officers during today's questioning. We tried a lot to get answers to some relevant questions connected to the job scam," the ED officer told PTI over the phone.

Bhadra had appeared before the ED officials earlier in the day after he was served a notice by the central investigating agency last week.

He had earlier appeared a couple of times before the CBI which is also running a parallel investigation into the recruitment scam.

The ED has so far arrested West Bengal's former education minister Partha Chatterjee, apart from his friend, and several other officials of the education department for their involvement in the multi-crore scam.

