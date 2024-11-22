HC directs GNCTD, PWD to see construction of foot overbridge near Delhi zoo

Business Standard
The petition was filed by practising advocate Chandan Kumar Singh, highlighting traffic issues near the Delhi Zoo bus stop (Sher Shah Mathura Road intersection)

Delhi High Court

Plea stated that previously, a red light at the location helped regulate pedestrian crossings, allowing people to cross the road safely during high-traffic hours (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD) and Public Works Department (PWD) to decide a representation requesting for the constitution of a Foot Overbridge near Delhi Zoo, Mathura Road.

The bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the respondents to decide the representation within a time frame.

The petition was filed by practising advocate Chandan Kumar Singh, highlighting traffic issues near the Delhi Zoo bus stop (Sher Shah Mathura Road intersection).

Plea stated that previously, a red light at the location helped regulate pedestrian crossings, allowing people to cross the road safely during high-traffic hours. However, when the signal was removed during the 2023 G20 Summit, pedestrians began crossing while vehicles were speeding, leading to safety concerns.

 

The petitioner further emphasized the adage, "Prevention is better than cure," pointing out that, on a daily basis, both advocates and court staff are forced to risk their safety by crossing the road due to the absence of a foot overbridge or underpass. With no safe crossing options, pedestrians are left with no choice but to take the risk of crossing a busy road, putting them in danger of accidents.3

The petitioner also highlighted that residents of Delhi pay heavy taxes to the government, and cannot remain silent in the face of such safety risks.

The situation worsens during the winter months, particularly from December to January, when dense fog significantly reduces visibility at the Zoo red light on Mathura Road. In the absence of a foot overbridge or underpass, the risk of accidents increases significantly, making the possibility of a tragic incident involving pedestrians a constant concern.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

