Home / India News / HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

Back then Sanjay Singh had become the president beating Anita Sheoran, a candidate backed by the three Olympians

gavel law cases

The wrestlers had moved the High Court, alleging that the WFI elections were not conducted in a fair and transparent manner | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions filed by top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Satyawart Kadian challenging the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) December 2023 elections, after they failed to appear before the court on multiple dates.

Back then Sanjay Singh had become the president beating Anita Sheoran, a candidate backed by the three Olympians.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, hearing the matter on November 27, noted that none of the petitioners were present when the matters were taken up, and recorded that they had also remained absent for the previous two hearings.

The petitioners do not seem to be interested in prosecuting the present matters, the court said in its order.

 

The wrestlers had moved the High Court, alleging that the WFI elections were not conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Their plea sought intervention against what they claimed were procedural lapses and irregularities in the election process.

With continuous non-appearance from the petitioners, the court dismissed the petitions in default and for non-prosecution, bringing an end to the legal challenge against the WFI polls.

The matter had drawn attention due to the involvement of some of India's most decorated wrestlers, who had been at the forefront of 2023 protests demanding reform and accountability within the federation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

