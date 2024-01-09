SC upholds HC cap order on visits by prisoners' families, legal advisers

The Supreme Court (SC), on Tuesday, heard some important cases during which SC upheld an order of the Delhi High Court which had said the decision to cap the number of visits by prisoners' families, friends and legal advisers to twice a week has been taken considering the number of inmates, and it cannot be said to be "completely arbitrary". Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:

Cases heard by Supreme Court

SC commenced hearing on the issue concerning the minority status of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and referred to Article 30 of the Constitution which deals with right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray has denounced in SC the "highly improper" meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, barely three days before the deadline set by the apex court for the latter to decide cross-petitions filed by rival Sena factions seeking disqualification of several of each other's MLAs.



Cases heard in Delhi High Court

HC dismissed a petition by Bhushan Steel's former promoter Neeraj Singal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last year in a money laundering case arising from an alleged bank fraud of Rs 46,000 crore.

HC listed for hearing on Wednesday a petition by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) against the alleged freezing of its funds by the state authorities.

The Delhi High Court granted a divorce decree to a man on the grounds of mental cruelty inflicted upon him by his estranged wife, saying there is no chance of reconciliation between them given the long separation of over 11 years peppered with false allegations levelled by the woman.

HC said attempting suicide and then trying to put the blame on the husband and his family members is an act of extreme cruelty by wife.

HC restrained several eateries from using the name of the famous Mannat Dhaba, located at Murthal on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, for running their own businesses.