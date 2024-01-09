Sensex (    %)
                        
MBBS admissions made via institutional-level counselling to stand cancelled

NMC clarified that many students have obtained admission into MBBS courses through institutional-level counselling, which stands against the NMC guidelines for common counselling

Medical

Photo: iStock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) stated that the admission of students who have obtained entry into MBBS courses via institutional or college-level counselling will stand cancelled after verification by the NMC.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, NMC clarified that many students have obtained admission into MBBS courses through institutional-level counselling, which stands against the NMC guidelines for common counselling.
The NMC had previously asked authorities to make necessary arrangements for conducting the counselling (both UG and PG) in online mode, for all rounds including stray vacancy rounds in Private Medical Colleges, from the academic year 2023-24.

“It was further directed through said letter that the institutions/colleges are not allowed to conduct counselling, including the stray vacancy round. The said direction was applicable to deemed universities as well by virtue of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s order in IA No. 132614 of 2022 in WP (C) No. 267 /2017,” the notice stated.

Referring to the details filed by respective colleges for the 104,891 students admitted to the MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24, the notice stated that the admission of such students who have obtained admission through institutional-level counselling will stand cancelled after verification of the admission process is completed by the NMC.

The NMC has cancelled admission done through institutional-level counselling in the past. The Maharashtra State CET Cell had previously issued a notice to fill up seats at the institutional level in a stray vacancy round in September 2023. The notice was ultimately struck down and the admission of such students was cancelled by the NMC.

According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, the Government of India is mandated to appoint a designated authority for common counselling. The Government of India will decide and notify the agency and method of counselling of all undergraduate seats.

Therefore, medical institutes conducting institutional-level counselling stand in contravention of these regulations, as they have been barred from admitting candidates to MBBS courses. The regulations also stipulate a penalty provision for the colleges who will be found to be in violation of these regulations.

Topics : MBBS NMC Health Health sector Education ministry

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

