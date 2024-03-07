Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HC reserves order on Bloomberg's plea over take down of article against Zee

The article claimed that the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had apparently "found a discrepancy of more than USD 240 million in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd"

Flickr

<b> Flickr <b>

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved the order on plea moved by Bloomberg Television Production Services India Private Limited challenging the order of the Saket district court directing it to take down an article titled "India Regulator Uncovers USD 241 Million Accounting Issue at Zee" published on February 21 from its website.
The bench of Justice Shalinder Kaur decided to reserved the order after hearing the submissions at length of both sides.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The article claimed that the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had apparently "found a discrepancy of more than USD 240 million in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd".
The Saket Court on March 1 stated that the plaintiff/Zee has made out a prima facie case for passing ad interim ex-parte orders of injunction, the balance of convenience is also in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendant/Bloomberg and irreparable loss and injury may be caused to the plaintiff, if the injunction as prayed for is not granted.
Following this, Bloomberg and its journalists were directed to take down the article from the online platform within one week of receipt of the order. Bloomberg and its reporters were further restrained from posting, circulating or publishing the aforesaid article in respect of the plaintiff on any online or offline platform till the next date of hearing.
Arguing for ZEE, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal assisted by Naman Joshi and Guneet Sidhu contended that the article was "completely incorrect and false." Aggarwal contended that the defamatory Article had been published to malign and defame ZEEL's reputation in a pre-meditated and malafide manner.
In response to a query, Aggarwal said no question of truth as a defence could arise as SEBI had not rendered any finding against ZEEL.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26% eventually: Subhash Chandra

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Sony Group continues talks on merger with Zee amid reports on disputes

PM meets entrepreneurs, craftsmen at local products exhibition in Srinagar

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls 'emergency' meeting of Cabinet over power subsidy

Happy Mahashivratri 2024: 10 best messages, wishes and greetings to share

PM Modi reaches Srinagar, scheduled to unveil projects worth Rs 6,400 cr

Indian warship saves 21 crew members from drone-hit vessel in Gulf of Aden

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Bloomberg Bloomberg view Zee Group Zee Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon