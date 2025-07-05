Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC reserves verdict on pleas against UP govt's move to pair schools

HC reserves verdict on pleas against UP govt's move to pair schools

A bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia reserved the order on two separate petitions filed by Krishna Kumari and others, who are seeking the cancellation of the state government's June 16 order

Allahabad High Court

Petitioners argued the govt chose the "easier way" by shutting schools instead of prioritising public welfare over economic gains or losses | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Friday concluded hearing on pleas challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to pair primary and upper primary schools with fewer than 50 students with nearby institutions, but reserved its verdict.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia reserved the order on two separate petitions filed by Krishna Kumari and others, who are seeking the cancellation of the state government's June 16 order.

The petitioners' counsel, LP Mishra and Gaurav Mehrotra, argued that the state government's action violates Article 21A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to education for children aged between six and 14 years.

 

They contended that the implementation of the decision would deprive children of their right to education in their neighbourhood. The government should instead focus on improving the standard of schools to attract more students, the petitioners said.

It was argued by the petitioners that the government has chosen the "easier way" of closing these schools, rather than working towards public welfare, overriding economic gains or losses.

Also Read

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

Allahabad High Court

Fashion to misuse social media in garb of freedom of speech: Allahabad HC

Allahabad High Court

Live-in relationships go against middle-class values: Allahabad HC

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS Secretariat verifies 44 MPs' signatures to remove HC Judge Yadav

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Three-member panel seeks Justice Varma's impeachment

However, Additional Advocate General Anuj Kudesia, Chief Standing Counsel Shailendra Singh, and Senior Advocate Sandeep Dixit, representing the director of basic education, argued the government's decision was made according to rules and is free from flaws or illegalities.

They stated that many schools have very few, or even no students and clarified that the government has not "merged" the schools but "paired" them, assuring that no primary schools are closed.

During the hearing, Kudesia requested the court to ban reporting on the case, claiming that the ongoing coverage was "tarnishing the image of government lawyers."  However, Justice Bhatia rejected this demand, stating that while the government could frame a law to that effect if it wished, the court would not issue such an order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Waqf Board

Centre notifies rules on portal, database, audit of Waqf properties

NPS, Pension

Govt extends NPS-like tax benefits to Unified Pension Scheme staff: FinMin

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna Yojana monthly aid to be ₹1500 after Diwali: MP CM Yadav

Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel

Govt cuts toll by up to 50% on national highways with bridges, tunnels

Nirmala Sitharaman

Global South should act collectively on key economic challenges: Sitharaman

Topics : Allahabad High Court Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Free education in UP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon