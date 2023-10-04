close
HC takes suo motu cognisance of deaths at govt hospitals in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, an advocate, Mohit Khanna, had submitted a letter to the bench requesting it to take suo motu cognizance of the deaths

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the deaths at the state government-run hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sought details from the Maharashtra government.
A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor asked Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the state government, to submit to the bench details about the state's budgetary allocation for health on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, an advocate, Mohit Khanna, had submitted a letter to the bench requesting it to take suo motu cognizance of the deaths.
The bench initially directed Khanna to file a petition and said it wanted to issue effective orders. It also asked the advocate to gather data regarding vacancies in the hospitals, availability of medicine, the percentage (of funds) the government is spending and so on.
However, in the afternoon session, the bench said it was taking suo motu cognizance of the issue noting that reasons given by the doctors at the hospitals citing shortage of beds, staff, and essential medicines cannot be accepted.
The HC said it would hear the matter on Thursday.

Khanna in his letter stated 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30.
The letter also mentioned that the deaths of 18 patients, including infants, were recorded between October 2 and 3 at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Topics : Maharashtra Bombay High Court Medical colleges hospitals

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

