92% feel AI has made HR role more strategic since last year: Report

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing in a new era of work, a report on Wednesday revealed that 92 per cent of recruitment professionals in India feel their role has become more strategic in the last year, specifically in the area of talent acquisition.

To ready their workforce for the changes ahead in the era of AI, business leaders interviewed in the country are relying on human resource and recruitment teams to lead the way, a report by the Microsoft-owned social platform LinkedIn said.

The skills needed for jobs are estimated to change by at least 65 per cent by 2030 as rapid developments in AI accelerate workplace change, noted the report.

The report revealed that around 92 per cent of talent professionals in India say their role has become more strategic in the last year, specifically in the area of talent acquisition.

The majority (80 per cent) of HR professionals globally believe AI will be a tool that helps them in the next five years, enabling them to focus on the more strategic, human aspects of their roles -- such as strengthening relationships with candidates and colleagues and creative and strategic work (39 per cent), said the report.

"AI is bringing in a new era of work, reshaping everything from our workplaces and teams to the very nature of job-seeking and hiring. HR professionals are at the helm of this transformation, with a clear mandate - skills will be the cornerstone of an AI-powered work environment. Business leaders should seize this moment to consider the skills their teams need both now and in the future," LinkedIn India Senior Director, Talent and Learning Solution, Ruchee Anand said.

And with AI as a tool, HR professionals can focus on simplifying routine tasks, diving deeper into valuable, people-centric responsibilities, and ensuring their businesses are equipped with the right talent to prosper, she added.

This report is based on a survey conducted worldwide by global research company Censuswide among 29,000 professionals and HR executives (including 2,045 from India) aged over 18 between August 23-30, 2023, job trends data on LinkedIn's platform since last 24 months and LinkedIn Executive Confidence Index, an online survey among roughly 5,000 LinkedIn members.