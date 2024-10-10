Business Standard
Home / India News / He deeply wanted to make India better: Pichai condoles Ratan Tata's demise

He deeply wanted to make India better: Pichai condoles Ratan Tata's demise

'My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear' Pichai added

Sundar Pichai, Pichai

Sunder Pichai condoles Ratan Tata's demise | File photo

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google CEO Sundar Pichai offered his condolences on the passing away of businessman Ratan Tata and said that Tata leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy.

In a post on X, Pichai said that Ratan Tata "deeply cared about making India better."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The veteran industrialist, 86, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

"My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear." Pichai said. "He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India," he said.

 

"He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Ratan Tata Ji," he added

Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Ratan Tata.

More From This Section

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Thriving constitutional order based on institutional trust in courts: CJI

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

RG Kar victim's parents protest, Aparna Sen urges CM to visit medics

reservations

NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

Indian police

RG Kar case: Police 'picks up' 29 for giving leaflets at Durga Puja marquee

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

PM meets Council of Ministers; stresses on good governance, public service

"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata," Mahindra said. "India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position."

"Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die. Om Shanti," he added.

Ratan N Tata was among India's most respected and loved industralists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Tata group stocks eyed

Ratan Tata

Corporate titan and part secular living saint Ratan Tata passes away at 86

Ratan Tata

US mourns death of industrialist Ratan Tata who 'drove India to prosperity'

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Today: Ratan Tata dies, TCS Q2, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts, Israel war

Ratan Tata

Congress condoles passing away of Ratan Tata, Rahul, Kharge express sadness

Topics : Ratan Tata Sunder Pichai Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata DeathGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon