Business Standard
Home / India News / Health Minister Nadda launches five DHR-ICMR research initiatives

Health Minister Nadda launches five DHR-ICMR research initiatives

UniOne of the key initiatives launched is the 'First in the World' Challenge, inspired by the success of Chandrayaan-3

JP Nadda, Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister J P Nadda launched five Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR) health research initiatives planned under the 100 days agenda here on Friday.

One of the key initiatives launched is the 'First in the World' Challenge, inspired by the success of Chandrayaan-3, according to a statement.

These initiatives aim to propel India to the forefront of global health research and innovation, aligning with the nation's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

"These ground-breaking initiatives exemplify our commitment to a healthier and more self-reliant India. By fostering indigenous innovation and investing in advanced research, we are equipping our nation to tackle pressing health challenges effectively," Nadda said.

 

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR and DG ICMR, said, "Initiatives like the 'First in the World' Challenge will empower our scientists and innovators to develop cutting-edge technologies that can benefit not just India but the entire world. We are committed to fostering an environment where research thrives, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and a stronger global standing in medical research for our nation."  The statement said this high-risk, high-reward research and development scheme is designed to foster the creation of health technologies that are unprecedented globally. The programme will fund projects at various stages from proof of concept design to prototype and final product development.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), ICMR is upgrading existing Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) to Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (IRDLs).

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Soft landing of global economy increasingly a possibility: Sitharaman

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddiqui murder: Mumbai police recovers weapon from accused's house

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu vows action amid surge in hoax bomb threats

Auto Strike, Taxi Strike

Delhi HC calls for random checks to enforce auto fare meter compliance

Harshit Rana

Highlights: India name squad for Test series against Aus; pacer Harshit Rana gets maiden call up

This enhancement includes bacteriology, mycology and parasitology, expanding diagnostic capabilities beyond virology. These laboratories will strengthen India's capacity for comprehensive surveillance and rapid response to infectious diseases, it said.

ICMR also launched the ICMR Data Repository, a centralised, secure and accessible platform of high-quality datasets, ensuring data integrity and privacy.

Moreover, ICMR is initiating efforts to develop drugs for rare diseases, focusing on affordable and effective therapies for conditions such as Gaucher Disease, Sickle Cell Disease and others, it said.

Ongoing projects range from clinical trials to animal studies and design phases, aiming to reduce dependence on imported treatments and improve accessibility for patients in India, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP membership drive: 61% of those who joined aged below 35 yrs, says Nadda

JP Nadda, Nadda

Will not allow dilution in standards of teaching at AIIMS: J P Nadda

Oil & gas

India needs to cut reliance on imported feedstocks, says JP Nadda

JP Nadda, Nadda

India became 'Pharmacy of the World' during Covid-19: JP Nadda

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Defiant Akhilesh garlands JP Narayan's bust, urges Nitish to exit NDA

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Health Ministry ICMR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon