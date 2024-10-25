Business Standard
Delhi HC calls for random checks to enforce auto fare meter compliance

The petitioner Anand Mishra stated that fare meters have not been operational since 2018, and the respondent authorities have failed to take corrective action

Oct 25 2024

The Delhi High Court on Friday addressed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the enforcement of fare meters in autorickshaws and directed the Transport department to decide the representation made by the petitioner expeditiously.

After hearing the submissions, the court asked the Delhi government to ensure compliance with the rule, emphasizing the need for random ground-level checks to verify that fares are being charged according to the meter.

While disposing of the plea, the bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and including Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the Delhi Government's transport department to address the petitioner's representation on the issue within three weeks.

 

The PIL stated that the transport department immediately enforce the Rule 74 of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules 1993, which mandates the installation of fare meters in autorickshaws and taxis.

The petitioner Anand Mishra stated that fare meters have not been operational since 2018, and the respondent authorities have failed to take corrective action.

In January of last year, the Delhi government announced an increase in the fares for taxis and auto-rickshaws. A notification issued on January 9, 2023, by the Transport Department stated that operators of auto-rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis in the National Capital Territory of Delhi must implement the revised rates.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

