Health ministry asks central govt-run hospital to enhance security

Amid the Supreme Court’s order for the formation of a task force to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday wrote to central government-run healthcare institutions, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), advising them to enhance security for all healthcare personnel on their premises.

The letter comes in the wake of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The ministry’s letter highlighted long-standing concerns about the increased vulnerability of government hospitals to unauthorised entry compared to private hospitals, suggesting security measures to counter the potential risk of violence against healthcare workers.

“While accessibility is important for providing care, it can also pose security risks,” the letter stated. It highlighted that a comprehensive approach to security that balances accessibility with effective measures to protect patients, staff, and the integrity of the facility is the need of the hour.

The security plan outlined by the ministry includes the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras at strategic locations, the employment of more security guards, and the proper display of relevant penal provisions of state legislation to prevent violence against healthcare workers on hospital premises.

“A control room should be set up in the institute for quick response to any emergent situation, with one person from the hospital’s administration staff to be stationed in it with security personnel,” the letter added.

The ministry also stressed the importance of staff training, stating that all hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel, should be equipped with appropriate skills in recognising and responding to security threats effectively.

The ministry asked all central government-run institutions to provide an adequate number of ‘well-secured’ duty rooms with basic amenities for female health professionals.

“Deployment of lady health professionals at night should preferably be done in more than one number. They should be escorted on premises while on duty, and proper arrangements for secured transport should be made for them for any movement at night,” the letter added.

The letter also addressed the need for better patient facilitation and coordination to help manage the high volume of visitors in government hospitals.