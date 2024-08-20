Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / India directs airports, ports, to stay alert as Mpox cases rise globally

India directs airports, ports, to stay alert as Mpox cases rise globally

Earlier, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, led a review meeting to assess the nation's preparedness for Mpox

monkeypox

Chances of mortality is high but their is low chance to affect India as it occurs with rashes: NCDC |

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has directed airport, ports and border authorities to remain vigilant in response to the global rise in Mpox cases, according to sources.
Officials sources told ANI, "We have alerted airports, ports and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Three central hospitals will have facilities for isolation like Safdarjung hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lady Hardinge."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per sources, the Union Health Ministry held meetings with experts on the new virus scare which "is different" from the previous Monkey pox virus.
"We had a meeting with states and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. Point of entries are on alert. It's a self limiting virus. There is no correlation of Mpox with COVID. Nodal officers are already in Hospitals. Testing facilities are available at 32 ICMR centers. The symptoms of MPox are like of chickenpox," sources said.
"Chances of mortality is high but their is Low chance to affect India. This disease occurs with rashes," they added.
Earlier, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, led a review meeting to assess the nation's preparedness for Mpox. Enhanced surveillance measures are now in place to ensure prompt detection and response.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

B'desh's Summit reviews cross-border power deals after India changes rule

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Agitators thank U'khand CM for passing Bill providing 10% govt job quota

India-EU

India, EU to host conference to discuss threats in online radicalisation

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

WB health dept launches programme for safety of women in night shifts

The high-level meeting was briefed that, as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in the country. As per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its prevalence in various parts of Africa. However, no travel advisories have been issued by the WHO at this time.

Also Read

Mpox outbreak

Mpox outbreak spreads in Africa with Burundi reporting 100 cases: WHO

Mpox

How lack of coordination, funding issues turned mpox into a global crisis

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra

Step up surveillance for quicker viral infection mpox detection: Centre

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Domestic exporters keep fingers crossed amid Mpox outbreak in Africa

Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan seeks mpox testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport

Topics : Monkeypox Health Ministry indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon