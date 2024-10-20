Business Standard
Heavy rainfall likely in coastal India as cyclonic circulation approaches

(Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

The coastal regions of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall as an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has moved to the North Andaman Sea on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

This circulation is expected to lead to the formation of a Low-Pressure Area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over East Central Bay of Bengal."

 

After that, it is expected to move northwest and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

The IMD has issued a weather warning. "Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar", IMD said.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh today.

Earlier on October 19, the IMD reported heavy rain in several isolated areas in Tamil Nadu, causing major services to be disrupted due to the continuous rainfall on Saturday. Visuals from the city showed continuous rainfall leading to waterlogging on roads. Several areas in Chennai recorded extremely heavy rainfall until 8:30 am on Thursday.

Kathivakkam and Manali registered 23 cm and 21 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Cholavaram recorded 30 cm, Red Hills 28 cm, and Avadi 25 cm.

The depression over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest at a speed of 14 km per hour and crossed the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, near latitude 13.5 North and longitude 80.2 East, at around 4:30 am on Thursday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rainfall Cyclone

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

