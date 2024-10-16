Business Standard
Heavy rains continue to batter Chennai, waterlogging affects bus services

Heavy rains continue to batter Chennai, waterlogging affects bus services

Chennai rains: The IMD issued a "red" alert for certain regions of the state and warned of heavy rainfall on October 17 and 18

Rain, Chennai Rains

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Chennai and various regions of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, resulting in knee-deep water in residential areas and on roads, causing significant traffic congestion and disruptions to public transport services.

Videos on social media showed heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in locations such as the Madley Subway and Mambalam. As downpours continue across the state, efforts are underway to pump out accumulated water, particularly in the Choolaimedu area.

Chennai rains: IMD issues "red" alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for certain regions of the state, warning of "very heavy rainfall" on October 17 and 18.
 
 
On Tuesday, many streets were inundated with muddy water due to the downpours, with debris seen floating in the Pattalam area.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assessed the rain situation in the state capital amid the ongoing heavy rains. He visited affected areas in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also visited the Integrated Control and Command Centre in Chennai to provide updates on the situation.

Chennai rain update: Schools, colleges shut

In response to the heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for schools and colleges in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a review meeting with senior officials to discuss the impact of the heavy rainfall and provide necessary directives. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam also held a meeting with relevant officials to ensure proper arrangements are in place.

Additionally, an advisory was issued to fishermen, cautioning them against venturing out to sea.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to advise employees of IT companies in the affected districts to work from home from October 15 to 18.

Tamil Nadu rain: Bus services disrupted, flights cancelled

In Chennai, bus services have been disrupted in multiple areas. Southern Railway reported the cancellation of four trains due to waterlogging between the Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations. Additionally, at least eight domestic flights were cancelled because of insufficient passenger numbers.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Chennai Tamil Nadu Waterlogging Rainfall IMD on rains IMD weather forecast

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

