High ammonia levels in Yamuna to hit water supply in parts of Delhi

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Yamuna

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Water supply in parts of Delhi will be hit with high ammonia levels in the Yamuna leading to a 50 per cent decrease in production at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, the DJB said on Tuesday.

The WTPs at Chandrawal and Wazirabad can treat up to 90 MGD and 135 MGD of water, respectively.

The ammonia level at the Wazirabad pond is 5 parts per million at present.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm.

"Due to high levels of pollutants (ammonia more than 5 ppm) being received in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed by 10 per cent to 50 per cent from WTPs of Wazirabad and Chandrawal.

"Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure from Tuesday evening till the situation improves," the DJB said in a statement.

The areas which will be affected are: Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn., Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

Topics : Yamuna river | water pollution | Delhi

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

