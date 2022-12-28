JUST IN
We should quickly move ahead to stage of women-led development: President
Ammonia pollution in Yamuna affecting water supply in parts of Delhi: DJB

Water will be available at low pressure in parts of south Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and southwest Delhi, the DJB said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yamuna
A view of the chemicals on the upper layer of Yamuna river.

Water supply in parts of Delhi has been affected due to ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.

Operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka and Haiderpur water treatment plants (WTPs) have been hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, it said.

Water will be available at low pressure in parts of south Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and southwest Delhi, the DJB said.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the DJB can treat up to 0.9 ppm.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 06:46 IST

