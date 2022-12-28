Ammonia pollution in Yamuna affecting water supply in parts of Delhi: DJB

in parts of has been affected due to ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river, the Jal Board said on Tuesday.

Operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka and Haiderpur water treatment plants (WTPs) have been hit. will remain affected till the situation improves, it said.

Water will be available at low pressure in parts of south Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, northwest and southwest Delhi, the DJB said.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the DJB can treat up to 0.9 ppm.

