Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Himachal cloudburst: Rescue ops underway to trace 45 missing people

Cloudbursts in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts on Wednesday had left five people dead and over 45 missing

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Kullu: An affected area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, in Kullu district, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop were washed away in the flash flood. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rescue operations were underway on Friday to trace over 45 people missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, while 29 people stranded at the site of a power project in the state were brought to safety overnight, officials said.
Cloudbursts in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts on Wednesday had left five people dead and over 45 missing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Thirty-three people were also stuck in Malana II power project in Manikaran area of Kullu district.
Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, said 29 out of the 33 have been rescued.
A wall and way to a tunnel was damaged due to rains and water entered the barrage but the teams of the NDRF and home guard managed to rescue 29 people, while four persons are still in the power house.
The relatives of the missing people are campaigning at the spot and the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force, police and home guards are involved in the rescue operations and the help of drones is being taken to locate the missing persons, officials added.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

Wayanad landslides: CM says 'nobody left to save'; death toll to cross 300

Death toll rises to 308 in Wayanad landslides, rescue operations underway

'Chai, biscuits on me': Rahul Gandhi says ED raid being planned against him

'Safety standards are being checked in coaching centres': Patna SDM

The maximum damage was caused in Samej area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district as a cloudburst near Shrikhand Mahadev on Wednesday night triggered flash floods in Sarpara, Ganvi and Kurban nallahs.
As a result, the water in Samej Khud in Shimla district's Rampur rose, leaving two people dead and about 30 missing, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi had told PTI.
"We have to search about a 100-km area, some of which is inaccessible and drones are being used to locate the missing people, " Gandhi had told PTI on Thursday.
Nali Ram, a senior citizen who along with his family members managed to escape the flash floods, said, "I heard the sound of gushing waters and came out of my house only to find the area around flooded".
The swelling of Samej Khud resulted in havoc in Shimla and Kullu districts.
"My father-in-law, who was working on a project, has been missing since last night and I along with other relatives came here in search of him," another local Neel Dutt said.
According to reports, over 20 houses, six shops, four main and two foot bridges were washed after the cloudburst in the state and road connectivity has been hampered in the affected areas.
So far since the onset of monsoon on June 27, 73 people have died in rain-related incidents and the state has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 649 crore, according to the state's Emergency Operation Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India likely to receive above normal rainfall in second half of 2024: IMD

Monsoon rains: IMD chief defends Kerala, U'khand, HP rainfall warnings

PM Modi monitors situation in Himachal in wake of heavy rains, cloudbursts

Himachal cloudburst: Rahul speaks with CM Sukhu to take stock of situation

2 dead, 50 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh. Top updates

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Natural Disasters natural calamities Shimla weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon