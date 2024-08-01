A scene after cloud burst at Shamej in Rampur, in Shimla district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

A cloudburst in the Samej Khad region of Rampur, Shimla district, has led to significant disruptions, with two fatalities reported and 36 people missing.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said upon learning about the incident, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and rescue services were dispatched to the scene. Drones are being deployed to help in locating the missing persons. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Top updates on Himachal Pradesh cloudburst

1) Since Wednesday night, three cloudbursts have occurred in Himachal Pradesh — one in Rampur, Shimla, and two in Kullu. Officials said that as many as 36 people are missing, including 17 women and 19 men.

2) As many as 33 people are missing in Rampur and three in Kullu due to the unexpectedly intense rainfall in the region.

3) Officials from the District Disaster Management Authority said they were informed about the cloudburst in Rampur early Thursday morning. A senior administrative officer said, “Due to road blockages, news of the incident was delayed. The cloudburst occurred around 1 am on Thursday.”

4) State officials said the cloudburst near the Samej Khad hydroelectric power project in Rampur led to significant damage, affecting around twelve buildings, including a government school.

5) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for an urgent meeting at the state secretariat on Thursday to assess the current situation.



#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu holds meeting with officials regarding search and rescue operations in the Samej Khad of ​​Rampur area in Shimla district where more than 50 people are missing and 2 bodies have been recovered so far after a cloudburst. pic.twitter.com/x1dBd6cqFW August 1, 2024



6) HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police issued an advisory on Thursday, asking citizens to stay away from river banks.



The advisory read, “During the monsoon season, due to unexpected heavy rains, the water level of the Beas River is rising. As a result, the Pandoh Dam, and Larji Dam will release water through their gates to manage the increased flow and silt. The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory urging people to stay away from the riverbanks during this time and to ensure that children and animals are kept away as well.”



7) The regional meteorological department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thursday, August 1, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas throughout Himachal Pradesh, with the exception of Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The water level in Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region; latest visuals from the area pic.twitter.com/zO6YezkV0U August 1, 2024

8) The weather office has also warned about the risk of landslides and flash floods in some vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. Additionally, they cautioned strong winds and waterlogging could cause damage to crops, plantations, delicate structures, and unpaved homes.

[With agency inputs]