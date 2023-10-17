Himachal govt identified 11 sites for developing eco-tourism: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has identified 11 sites for developing and promoting ecotourism in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh EcoTourism Society here on Monday evening, he said every eco-tourism destination will be developed in an area of one hectare.

The sites identified include Swaar, Saurabh Van Vihar, Neugal Park, Bir-Billing in Palampur forest division, Kasol, Kheer Ganga and Sumarupa in Parvati forest division, Sojha in Seraj, Narkanda in Kotgarh, Shogi camping site and Potter Hill camping site under Shimla forest division.

Himachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural beauty and the eco-tourism would help in increasing tourist footfall and add to the state's revenue as well, Sukhu said, adding that it will also help in generating employment opportunities.