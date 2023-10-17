close
Himachal govt identified 11 sites for developing eco-tourism: CM Sukhu

Presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh EcoTourism Society here on Monday evening, he said every eco-tourism destination will be developed in an area of one hectare

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has identified 11 sites for developing and promoting ecotourism in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.
Presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh EcoTourism Society here on Monday evening, he said every eco-tourism destination will be developed in an area of one hectare.
The sites identified include Swaar, Saurabh Van Vihar, Neugal Park, Bir-Billing in Palampur forest division, Kasol, Kheer Ganga and Sumarupa in Parvati forest division, Sojha in Seraj, Narkanda in Kotgarh, Shogi camping site and Potter Hill camping site under Shimla forest division.
Himachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural beauty and the eco-tourism would help in increasing tourist footfall and add to the state's revenue as well, Sukhu said, adding that it will also help in generating employment opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

