Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 10:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh record sharp rise in forest fires: ISFR

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh record sharp rise in forest fires: ISFR

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) - 2023, released on Saturday, showed that Uttarakhand recorded 5,351 forest fires in the last season (November 2022 to June 2023)

fire, forest fire, shimla forest fire, shimla fire

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a 14-fold increase in forest fires compared to the previous season. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand reported the highest number of forest fires this season, with incidents rising fourfold, according to government data.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a 14-fold increase in forest fires compared to the previous season.

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) - 2023, released on Saturday, showed that Uttarakhand recorded 5,351 forest fires in the last season (November 2022 to June 2023), ranking 13th among all states. 

This season, the number surged to 21,033, making it the state with the most forest fires.

Himachal Pradesh, which recorded only 704 forest fires last season, saw the number rise sharply to 10,136 this season.

 

Also Read

shimla fire, fire, forest fire

Lack of infrastructure in U'khand to manage forest fires: Report to NGT

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

News updates: GST Council has deferred decisions on tax rates on food delivery platforms, says FM

PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 live score updates: Patna held Gujarat for a tie; Delhi vs Jaipur underway

GST council meeting

55th GST Council takes key decisions, defers rate cuts on insurance premium

Bushra Bibi

Imran Khan's wife granted interim bail in cases related to Nov 26 protest

Odisha, which recorded 20,973 incidents this season against 33,461 last season, ranked second, followed by Chhattisgarh (18,950), Andhra Pradesh (18,174), Maharashtra (16,008), Madhya Pradesh (15,878) and Telangana (13,479).

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who released the report, said forest fires were the biggest problem confronting his ministry.

Persistent hotter and drier weather due to climate change, along with human factors such as land conversion for agriculture, are the main drivers behind the increase in forest fires.

Forest fires release greenhouse gases and the carbon stored in trees, contributing to global warming and environmental degradation.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, forest fires emit between 2.5 billion and 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

In India, the National Disaster Management Authority recognised forest fires as a national disaster in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha records 106% productivity

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

UP registers second-highest green cover increase in country as per ISFR

Pollution, Air pollution

Delhi's AQI improves to 'very poor', maximum temp at 23.4 degree Celsius

Iltija Mufti, Iltija

PDP leader Iltija Mufti accuses CM Abdullah of cancelling 150k ration cards

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Inconceivable that NEP not implemented in some states: V-P Dhankhar

Topics : Uttarakhand forest fire Himachal Pradesh forest fires

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon