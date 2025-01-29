Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Hindu marriages sacrosanct, cannot be dissolved within a year: Allahabad HC

Hindu marriages sacrosanct, cannot be dissolved within a year: Allahabad HC

The court also clarified that divorce petitions filed within a year of marriage can be rejected if they fail to establish extraordinary circumstances under Section 14

marriage

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court has reaffirmed that a marriage between two Hindu individuals is sacrosanct and cannot be dissolved within a year solely on the grounds of mutual incompatibility, unless exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity is established under Section 14 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.
 
The case involved a couple who had filed for mutual consent divorce under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. However, their plea was rejected by the family court in Saharanpur, citing the one-year limitation outlined in Section 14 of the Act.
 
Delivering the judgement, a division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Donadi Ramesh observed that Section 14 imposes a mandatory one-year waiting period from the date of marriage before a divorce petition can be entertained, with the only exception being cases involving exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity.
 
 
In this case, the court found that the couple had cited only mutual incompatibility as the reason for seeking divorce. Since their application did not demonstrate exceptional hardship or depravity, it did not meet the legal criteria required for an exemption under Section 14.
 
“The application showed no exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity, so as to invoke jurisdiction under the proviso to Section 14 of the Act,” the court stated.

Also Read

Allahabad High Court

We must finds ways to tackle live-in relationship to save moral values: HC

Supreme Court, SC

Plea on combining lawsuits in Mathura temple-mosque row can wait: SC

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

'Explain why aren't you liable': HC summons DM, SP in Hathras stampede case

Supreme Court, SC

Allahabad HC judge appears before SC collegium over remarks at VHP event

Atul Subhash, Bengaluru Techie Suicide

Bengaluru techie suicide: HC relief for uncle, wife in jail. Top updates

 
The court also clarified that divorce petitions filed within a year of marriage can be rejected if they fail to establish extraordinary circumstances under Section 14. It further  emphasised that the one-year limitation serves a significant legal purpose, ensuring that marriage is not dissolved hastily without serious justification.
 
“The provision contained under Section 14 of the Act has a laudable object to subserve, inasmuch as the legislature has put an embargo in entertaining an application for dissolution of marriage, within one year for specific performance. Marriage between two Hindus is sacrosanct and its dissolution would be permissible only for the reasons permissible in law. On routine grounds of mutual incompatibility between the parties, it would not be open for the parties to seek exemption from one-year limitation in filing such a petition,” the judgement stated.
 
With these observations, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the first appeal filed by petitioner Nishant Bharadwaj against the family court’s order. However, it left the option open for the couple to file a fresh divorce petition after the mandatory one-year period has lapsed.  (With agency inputs)
      

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE: Cabinet clears higher ex-mill price for ethanol produced from C heavy molasses to Rs 57.97

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Senior IPS officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash appointed DIGs in CBI

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Amid skyrocketing airfares to Prayagraj, govt asks DGCA to lower prices

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede

Kumbh Mela stampede LIVE updates: 'Amrit snan', deferred due to stampede, resumes

India has recorded the second-highest increase in domestic airfares in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and West Asian regions, climbing by 43 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, second only to Vietnam (63 per cent). In

Pralhad Joshi urges DGCA to reduce high airfares to Prayagraj for Kumbh

Topics : Allahabad High Court Hindu marriage BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon