How can Andhra CM declare Vizag plans when case is in SC, questions Naidu

How can Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy declare that he will start administering the State from Visakhapatnam when the capital city case is sub judice in the Supreme Court, questioned Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

He raised this question during a public meeting at Giddaluru village in Prakasam district as part of "Edemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki" (What fate is this for our state) programme, a statement said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced that he would start operating from the port city starting September, including shifting his family.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing a public meeting at Naupada village in Srikakulam district's Sonthabommali mandal on the sidelines of laying the foundation stones for infrastructure projects.

"Visakhapatnam is an acceptable city for everyone in the state. It has the approval of all the people in the state. As part of decentralisation of administration, from this September, your son (Jagan) will set up his family (kapuram) also in Visakhapatnam," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Naidu asserted that it was the TDP which always stood by the poor and for the protection of the State, calling on the people to defeat Reddy in the next Assembly polls due in 2024.

Addressing the people of Giddaluru, the former CM exuded confidence that TDP will return to power and Veligonda project will be his top priority.

Naidu said that police should arrest the actual culprits who murdered Y S Vivekananda Reddy and not on those who post comments on social media.

Vivekananda, the younger brother of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15,2019, weeks before the State Assembly elections.