4 army soldiers charred to death in J&K's Poonch after truck catches fire

Four army soldiers were charred to death on Thursday in J&K's Poonch district when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire, sources said

IANS Jammu
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Four army soldiers were charred to death on Thursday in J&K's Poonch district when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire, sources said.

The vehicle caught fire in the Bhatadhurian area in Poonch district.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

An official confirmation from the army is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Death toll

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

