Four army soldiers were charred to death on Thursday in J&K's Poonch district when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire, sources said.

The vehicle caught fire in the Bhatadhurian area in Poonch district.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

An official confirmation from the army is awaited.

