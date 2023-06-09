close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HSBC partners Tata Motors for EV financing solutions for salaried accounts

HSBC India has teamed up with Tata Motors for financing the purchase of the latter's electric vehicles by the employee working in the corporate sector

Press Trust of India Mumbai
HSBC

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HSBC India has teamed up with Tata Motors for financing the purchase of the latter's electric vehicles by the employee working in the corporate sector.

Under the collaboration, consumers holding a salaried account with HSBC India will get a chance to apply for a tailor-made loan to purchase an electric vehicle from Tata Motors' EV portfolio, the domestic auto major said in a statement.

Besides, the customers will be able to apply for a loan with zero down payment, no hypothecation, low processing fee and no documentation charges, among others, making vehicle financing simple and easier, it added.

Moreover, as an added advantage, customers opting for this loan will also get a special accessory kit for the EV purchased from Tata Motors, the company said.

"We are partnering with HSBC India as we work towards accelerating the mass adoption of sustainable mobility in the country. With over 85,000 EVs on the road, Tata Motors is the leader in this fast-growing segment.

"Our new-age vehicles offer customers the choice to select the EV that best meets their purpose," Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Witnessed Brij's inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers: Jagbir

Punjab govt to set up Road Safety Force to avert accident: CM Mann

DDA carries special responsibility, work gives impression of India: EAM

Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"Our partnership with Tata Motors will help leverage the synergies of vision and help drive a sustainable transition towards a net zero economy," HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HSBC Tata Motors Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

In race for market connectivity, UK-India ties offer point of difference

exports, imports, cargo
5 min read

Rajasthan govt's schemes not election focused, meant to serve people: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Pak to examine Iran's Indian Ocean alliance proposal maritime security

Photo: Wikipedia
2 min read

Most Popular

Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
2 min read

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

2000 note
2 min read

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon