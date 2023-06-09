close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

Currently, Cochin and Mumbai ports have adopted "Sagar Samriddhi" and New Mangalore Port and Deendayal Port are running the system on a trial basis

BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Photo: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to add impetus to the centre’s “Waste to Wealth” initiative, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched an online dredging monitoring system called “Sagar Samriddhi.” 

 

 

The “Sagar Samriddhi” system will aid daily and monthly progress visualisation, monitor dredger performance and downtime monitoring, and keep track of location data, the ministry said. 

 

The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts (NTCPWC), the technological arm of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), has developed the monitoring system to improve the Draft and Loading Monitor (DLM) system. The shipping ministry said the new monitoring system is expected to bring synergy among multiple input reports before processing real-time dredging reports.

Also Read

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

L&T, Afcons, JSW eye Great Nicobar project despite environmental hurdles

Centre sets 2030 as target to become global hub for green shipping

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

CBI forms SIT under DIG officer to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

ED, CBI, I-T dept should not work under pressure: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

SMEV seeks Rs 3k cr rehabilitation fund to revive ops of e2W makers

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad

 

 Sonowal said using new technology to monitor dredging was essential so that human error can be minimised. “Major Ports would be able to utilise the monitoring system and bring about significant change in project implementation and bring down the cost of dredging,” the minister said. “This will help in environmental sustainability and will bring down the operational costs of the ports, bringing in more transparency and efficiency”. 

 

Currently, Cochin and Mumbai ports have adopted “Sagar Samriddhi” and New Mangalore Port and Deendayal Port are running the system on a trial basis. All the major ports and the Inland Waterways Authority of India ( lWAl) have been by the ministry to keep track of dredging activity by using the monitoring system.

 

The ministry expects the monitoring system to reduce the cost of dredging and bring in more transparency and efficiency.

The “Sagar Samriddhi” system will aid daily and monthly progress visualisation, monitor dredger performance and downtime monitoring, and keep track of location data, the ministry said. 
Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Ministry Ports in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal
2 min read

ED, CBI, I-T dept should not work under pressure: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

SMEV seeks Rs 3k cr rehabilitation fund to revive ops of e2W makers

electric two wheeler
3 min read

Most Popular

Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
2 min read

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

2000 note
2 min read

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon