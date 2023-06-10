Hyderabad to introduce ward office system to address civic grievances

Hyderabad will become the first metro city in the country to introduce a ward office system to enable people to lodge their civic grievances, Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration, K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

The minister said that 150 Ward Offices will be inaugurated on June 16. Each of the ward offices will have 10 staff members from various departments led by the Ward Administrative Officer (WAO).

An Assistant Municipal Commissioner rank officer will be the WAO. People can lodge their civic grievances at these offices. The pioneering initiative will take administration closer to people, he said.

Asserting that no other metro city in the country has implemented the Ward Office system, minister KTR exuded confidence about its success. He hoped that this will become a model for other cities in the country.

He held an interactive session with Ward Level Officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The programme was organised on the occasion of Telangana Good Governance Day held as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation.

KTR detailed the main functions of ward offices and job responsibilities of each of the staff members. One of the objectives of the offices is to ensure proper maintenance of all civic infrastructure provided under all ongoing schemes, development projects in the ward.

The minister also said that a Citizens Charter will be released which will detail the time to redress a grievance. This will be displayed at the offices.

The following staff members will be assigned to each ward office: Ward Administrative Officer (WAO), Engineer, Town planner, Entomologist, Sanitary Jawan, Community Organiser, Urban Biodiversity Supervisor, Assistant, Line Inspector, Computer Operator and Receptionist.

The minister said that a WAO will coordinate with all government departments, escalate issues to additional or deputy commissioners or others. Ward engineers will look after roads, drains, repair or construction of community halls and other infrastructure in the ward. They also have to address water logging issues, filling of potholes, and repair of minor patches on roads.

Ward town planners monitor buildings construction, ensure public property is not encroached, and enforce building rules.

A Ward Entomologist has to identify water logging areas and undertake anti larval operations. Ward Sanitary Jawan will supervise overall sanitation works in the ward.

Ward Urban Biodiversity Supervisor is responsible for all the green programs of the government.

Ward Community Organiser will coordinate with Self Help Groups (SHG) and NGOs. Ward Assistant will be from HMWSSB, who will receive complaints with regard to water supply, sewerage, bills and others, and redress them. The Ward Line Inspector will attend complaints regarding power supply.

Addressing the huge gathering of the staff members, the minister exhorted them to receive grievances from all platforms: in-person, social media.

He emphasised the importance of recording every suggestion and request made by citizens. If the staff members are unable to provide a solution to an issue, they should escalate it immediately.

--IANS

ms/pgh